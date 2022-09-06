Justin Bieber Cancels Justice Tour for Health Reasons

Getty Images

Singer Justin Bieber is putting his mental health first!

On Tuesday, Bieber announced that he was canceling the rest of his Justice world tour.

A few months ago, Bieber was forced to pause the North American leg of his tour, due to his “battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.”

After resting for a few weeks, Bieber “went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour,” but he revealed that the six concerts “took a real toll on me.”

On Sunday, Bieber gave his all at Rock in Rio. He revealed, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Instagram

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world,” Justin said. “Thank you for your prayers and support through all of this! I love you all passionately.”

A source told TMZ that mental health was a major reason why Bieber put an end to his tour, but noted that the Grammy winner could possibly resume it if he gets better.

The news comes more than a month after Shawn Mendes pulled the plug on his own world tour, citing mental health reasons.

In July, Mendes told fans that he “will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

Shawn explained, “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”