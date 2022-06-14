Justin Bieber Updates Fans Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Instagram

Justin Bieber is speaking out amid his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer recently revealed half of his face is paralyzed due to the virus, which “attacks” the nerve in his ear.

Bieber took to Instagram Stories to give fans a health update and share how his faith his helping him through this difficult time.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. this perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

A few days ago, Justin announced that he was forced to cancel some tour dates due to the diagnosis.

In a video, Bieber demonstrated that he couldn’t move half of his face, saying, “This is pretty serious.”

Bieber stressed the importance of resting, saying, “Obviously, my body is telling me to slow down… I’m going to be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100%.”

The news came after Bieber announced on his Instagram Story that he was sick and would have to postpone some performances.

Without going into specifics, he said, “Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better."

Just a few months ago, Bieber’s wife Hailey had her own health scare, suffering a blood clot in her brain.

In April, she opened up about the terrifying ordeal in a YouTube video.

Following her “ministroke,” Hailey went through several tests to determine what led to her blood clot.

Doctors discovered that Hailey had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which she described as “a flap between the right and left chambers of the heart.”

“Typically at birth it’s supposed to close on its own,” Bieber said. “They found that I had a grade 5, which is the highest grade you can have. Mine was fairly large. What typically happens is the heart will filter the blood clot to the lungs and the lungs will absorb it because they’re so big and they can handle it.”

According to Hailey, her blood clot “escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain, and that is why I suffered a [mini stroke].”