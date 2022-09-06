Chris Pine’s Rep Responds to Rumor Harry Styles Spit on Him

Getty Images

“Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars Chris Pine and Harry Styles made headlines this weekend over speculation Styles spit on Pine at the Venice International Film Festival.

Now, Pine’s rep tells People the rumors are “ridiculous.”

The spokesperson, referencing a gone-viral video, said in a statement, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

The clip shows director Olivia Wilde sitting next to Chris as Harry walks up to take an empty seat next to him. The moment in question is when Styles starts to sit down and moves his lips, followed by Chris looking down as if he’s been spit on. Chris stops clapping, and sort of shakes his head with a smile as he picks up his sunglasses from his lap.

Meanwhile, high-profile couple Olivia and Harry made headlines after they didn’t pose together at the festival and didn’t sit together at the Campari Passion for Film Award event where the spitting incident (or lack thereof) took place.

Wilde and Styles both made red-carpet fashion statements at the festival in Gucci, with Olivia in a flowing yellow chiffon gown embroidered with crystals and Harry channeling the 1970s in an oversized collar and white shoes.

The star of “Don’t Worry Darling,” Florence Pugh, also hit the red carpet, dazzling in Valentino. She skipped the film’s press conference, however, fueling rumors of a rift between herself and Olivia.

The two did not interact at the screening.

Wilde wouldn’t talk about the reports of the rift or how she replaced Shia LaBeouf with Styles in the film. She did say, “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Instead, she’s letting the work speak for itself.