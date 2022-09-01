Megan Thee Stallion Twerks in ‘She-Hulk’ — Watch!

Megan Thee Stallion made her first MCU appearance in the third episode of “She-Hulk”!

The rapper got to play a shape-shifting Asgardian con artist as well as herself in the show, but it was a dance scene at the end that has everyone talking.

During the credits, Meghan and “She-Hulk” star Tatiana Maslany got their twerk on

Jameela Jamil, who worked with Megan on “Legendary” and one of her “She-Hulk” co-stars, revealed on Twitter that she was the one who got Megan to sign on to do the series.

Jamil wrote, “You're all welcome! I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen. “

For those who aren’t caught up on “She-Hulk,” it centers around attorney Jennifer Walters aka Bruce Banner’s cousin, who also has Hulk powers.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause previously caught up with Tatiana and “Hulk” actor Mark Ruffalo to talk about the Disney+ show.

Mark said, “We had the best time and she's the best… I couldn't be happier passing the Hulk banner.

Tatiana added, “Mark and I had had some great stuff that we get to do together and he was just so wonderful. I mean, he's such a generous actor. And to get to share this, like, very specific legacy with him is wild and, you know, he was very cool about opening his arms to me and telling me all about what it is to be a Hulk and how he has, like, explored this over the years and come to find, you know, find his comfort zone and all of that.”