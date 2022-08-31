Madonna Shades Guy Ritchie & Sean Penn, Admits Sex 'Obsession' in New Video

YouTube

Madonna's motto is usually "absolutely no regrets," but in a new video released on YouTube, she candidly says she counts both of her marriages as missteps.

In the racy upload, shot in the style of Vogue's famous "73 Questions," the 64-year-old Queen of Pop is seen slinking around her Hamptons estate in full glam, answering inquiries submitted by fans to help promote her new album "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones."

Narrated by "a sassy A.I.," the video contains lots of dish, but her wedding regrets stand out as the dishiest. When asked, "What's a decision you made that, looking back, maybe wasn't the best idea?" she replies, "Getting married."

Taking a spin, she continues, "Both times."

Madonna was married to Sean Penn from 1985-1989. While it was a tumultuous, tabloid-friendly union, the two have been friendly in recent years, with Penn attending several of his ex-wife's concerts. In 2016, the two held hands at Penn's charity gala for Haiti.

Things are less harmonious with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She was married to the director from 2000-2008. Ritchie reportedly walked away with over $90 million in their acrimonious divorce.

Back in 2011, Ritchie told the magazine Details, "I stepped into a soap opera, and I lived in it for quite a long time. I'll probably be more eloquent on it 10 years from now. The experience was ultimately very positive... I'm glad I got married." He is now married to Jacqui Ainsley.

Still, without Ritchie, Madonna wouldn't have her son Rocco, now a 22-year-old budding fine artist, or their adopted son David, 16. Asked in the same video, "What is the achievement you're most proud of?" the icon immediately declares, "My six amazing children." Along with Rocco and David, she is the mother of model and aspiring singer Lourdes "Lola," 25, with Carlos Leon; and of Mercy, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella, who like their brother David were all adopted from the African nation of Malawi by Madonna as a single mom.

The tone of the video is playful, with Madonna answering questions about her music, rumors of a tour, and her greatest guilty pleasure: "Sex." She also says sex is her obsession... and her zodiac sign... and her life mantra.

Asked about working with her good friend Britney Spears, she blurts out, "I am gagging to work with Britney again!" She also touches on her long-awaited biopic, which she co-wrote and is slated to direct, noting, "The biggest challenge is cramming my entire life into a feature-length film.

Maybe her most shocking response comes when asked what she'd be doing were she not a superstar singer: "I think I'd be a schoolteacher."

