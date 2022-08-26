Diego Luna & Genevieve O'Reilly Spill on ‘Star Wars’ Prequel ‘Andor’ (Exclusive)

2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly about their new “Star Wars” prequel “Andor,” premiering September 21 on Disney+.

Diego said he thought it was “a great idea” to have a prequel series about Cassian Andor. He said, “We know what this character is capable of doing but we don’t know why and how he got there.”

He joked that the two seasons of the show will be like “eight films,” which means the audience will really better understand his character.