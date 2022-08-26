Television August 26, 2022
Diego Luna & Genevieve O'Reilly Spill on ‘Star Wars’ Prequel ‘Andor’ (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly about their new “Star Wars” prequel “Andor,” premiering September 21 on Disney+.
Diego said he thought it was “a great idea” to have a prequel series about Cassian Andor. He said, “We know what this character is capable of doing but we don’t know why and how he got there.”
He joked that the two seasons of the show will be like “eight films,” which means the audience will really better understand his character.
Genevieve is returning as Senator Mon Mothma. She was thrilled when she got the call to do the show, saying, “It was so exciting… to hear how we could see her not just as a politician and not just as a would-be leader of these rebels, but also how dangerous that is to be a woman who has an oppositional voice.”