Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Reportedly Joining ‘DWTS’

Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” fans could see Charli D’Amelio facing off with her mom Heidi this season.

Production sources tell TMZ that the TikTok star and her mother have signed on for Season 31. The insiders also confirmed Charli and Heidi would compete against each other, and would not be a team.

Charli could have a leg up on the other celebs this season with her years of competitive dance experience. She also has a massive following, with about 145 million TikTok followers and 49 million Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, casting rumors for the upcoming season have been swirling in recent weeks.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton sparked reports she might be on the list when she followed pro dancer Alan Bersten on Twitter.

Just Jared also reports Sutton Stracke and Spencer Boldman may also be joining the reality show.