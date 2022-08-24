NBCUniversal

On Tuesday, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Sofía Vergara after a “America’s Got Talent” live show, just days after she attended Sarah Hyland’s wedding.

The wedding was a big “Modern Family” reunion for Sofía, who also explained why her hubby Joe Manganiello wasn’t there.

Vergara dished, “It was fun because it was kind of like a ‘Modern Family’ reunion. We had not seen each other since the end of the season.”

Acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic, Sofía added, “It was like very, very, very emotional for us to be again together and having fun.”

As for why Joe wasn’t there, Sofía noted that he “was working.” She went on, “We’re both always doing something so we understand it.”

She also gave her thoughts on the latest acts to take the “AGT” stage. She said, “I loved the French magician, I loved the Spanish ventriloquist… I think she is like a very strong contestant to win.”