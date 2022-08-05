Exclusive Clip! Ashton Kutcher Rappels Down 300-Foot Cliff on ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge’

National Geographic

Check out an exclusive clip of Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on Nat Geo’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.”

The episode reveals that Kutcher is up for the challenge, joining Grylls in the coastal jungles of Costa Rica, where they jump out of a helicopter, fish for dinner, and descend a 300-foot cliff!

Other big names to appear on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” include Natalie Portman, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh and Anthony Anderson.

The show tests the celebrities’ “survival skills,” as well as pushing them mentally and physically.

Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie, Dave Bautista, Cara Delevingne, Bobby Bones, Terry Crews, Rainn Wilson and Keegan-Michael Key have all appeared on previous seasons of the show.