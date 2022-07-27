Hilary Rhoda Files for Divorce from Sean Avery

Model Hilary Rhoda, 35, and former NHL player Sean Avery, 42, are headed for divorce after six years of marriage.

TMZ reports the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum filed for divorce in L.A. this week, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She lists their separation date as July 17.

Hilary is asking for physical custody of their two-year-old son Nash, but shared legal custody.

The docs indicate Rhoda and Avery do have a prenup.