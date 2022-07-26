Sneak Peek at Chris Cuomo’s First TV Interview Since CNN Departure

Dan Abrams Live/NewsNation

Nearly eight months after his exit from CNN, anchor Chris Cuomo is sitting down for his first TV interview.

During his interview on “Dan Abrams Live,” Cuomo breaks his silence about allegations that led to his CNN exit, “cancel culture,” and the state of his relationship with his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Chris says he has “learned something” since being off the air since December. He says, “I have been obsessed with what happened when what was known, and there are a lot of facts that are going to come out. I’ve also learned that they are largely only important to me in terms of what I want people to think and want people to feel and how I want them to see me. That’s about me. I don’t think that it’s helpful to a lot of other people. So yes, there’s litigation going on, but I’m telling you, I never lied and there were no secrets.”

Cuomo insists that he “never contacted any media” to sway their coverage of his brother, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Andrew has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual harassment. Earlier this year, a judge dismissed the only criminal charge against him stemming from the allegations.

While he notes that he talks to people in media “all the time,” he knows there is a “meaningful difference.” He explains, “The concern would be not that I called you and said, ‘What do you think’s going on here?’ It’s me calling you and saying, ‘Hey, tonight in your segment, I hope you remember that.’”

When Dan observes, “That’s different,” Chris says, “But that’s what I mean and that’s what matters.”

Despite everything that has happened, Chris doesn’t call himself a victim of cancel culture. He points out, “I don’t think I’ve ever been a victim of anything in my life. You make choices. You make a choice to be in this business. You make a choice to be in that dynamic and to want to be relevant. And it’s not always going to be easy. It’s not always going to be fair. My therapist has a great line, ‘Fair is the only real four-letter word,’ you know, in terms of a curse. I don’t feel sorry for myself. I am certainly not a victim.

Is Chris upset with his brother Andrew? He answers, “I’m angry at my brother on a regular basis. But specifically, to your question, I love my brother. The rule in my family is very simple: family trouble, go. Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations. For me, it was about helping my brother in a hard way and doing it in a way I didn’t think compromised what matters. And that’s what guided me.”