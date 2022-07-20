New Talk Show Promo! Jennifer Hudson Wants to Shine a Light on Everyday Stories

We are only months away from the premiere of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and a new teaser has just been released!

In the video, Jennifer Hudson says, “We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine. So, let’s come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other.”

Jennifer’s new one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show will feature celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, community heroes, and viral sensations. Hudson plans to use her voice to bring uplifting and empowering conversations to the forefront.

Mark your calendars! “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premieres September 12.

Fans can look for the show on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other stations.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, the same production company behind our show, “Extra,” and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.