Emmys Nominations 2022: Zendaya Makes History, Selena Gomez Gets Producing Nod

The 2022 Emmy race is on, and “Succession” is in the lead with 25 nominations!

The HBO hit about a conniving, backstabbing, money-hungry family is up for Outstanding Drama Series, among other categories like Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for both Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox.

Meanwhile, “Ozark,” which just came to an end, received an amazing parting gift… a nod in the Outstanding Drama Series category and acting noms for cast members Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and Tom Pelphrey.

It was also a big morning for Zendaya, who was recognized for her acting in “Euphoria” as well as making history as the youngest producing nominee ever!

The “Ted Lasso” team must have been cheering, as the show nabbed 20 nominations, including an acting nod for Jason Sudeikis.

In the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category, Jason will face off against legends Steve Martin and Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building.” Their show was also nominated, but in a surprise move, their co-star Selena Gomez did not receive a nod. However, Selena could still win an Emmy — as an executive producer of the show.

When it comes to comedy, Jean Smart could pick up her second Emmy for “Hacks,” and her fifth overall. Also in the running for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series are “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson, who at 32 is the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the category, and “The Flight Attendant’s” Kaley Cuoco.

“Barry” is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, along with stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler. Henry told “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “It never gets tiring… I am proud. I am lucky.”

Jenn Lahmers also caught up with TV Academy chairman Frank Scherma to find out what the Emmys show will look like this year.

“We're hoping that we can have it as live as we possibly can,” he said. “Right now, we're planning on having everybody in the room with us.”