‘The Bachelorette’ Host Jesse Palmer Teases Uncharted Territory

ABC Television

“The Bachelorette” is heading into uncharted territory for Season 19 with two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia!

“Extra” spoke with host Jesse Palmer about what to expect as the ladies navigate finding love at the same time.

Palmer shared, “They have legitimate friendship and they really have to rely on that.”

“You’re dating the same men at times, how do you navigate that? They’re forced to make decisions that a bachelorette has never had to make in the past,” Jesse teased.

Check out all the men vying for Gabby and Rachel’s heart this season!

Some of the contestants that fans should keep an eye on this season… Ryan, Jacob, and twins Joey and Justin Y.

Plus, we’ve got scoop from Bachelor Nation alums, including Becca Kufrin and Bryan Absolo.

Becca told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “I just hope there is an even balance of like the love component and I just don’t want anyone to be pitted against one another.”

Bryan shared, “I’m so interested in this season so nobody knows exactly what’s gonna happen. I’m interested to see, are they gonna butt heads, are they gonna like the same guy.”