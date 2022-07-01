Big Time Rush’s Kendall Schmidt Engaged to Mica von Turkovich

Instagram

Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich are getting married!

The Big Time Rush singer announced the news on Instagram with a photo of himself down on one knee proposing to Mica. The caption said, “My heart and soul. I’ll love you forever.”

People magazine reports Kendall and Mica got engaged at Radio City Music Hall, and confirmed Big Time Rush members Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow were there for the big moment.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with the group in February about their personal lives, and Schmidt said of Turkovich, “I’ve been with Mica, my girlfriend, for seven years, so we’re pretty much married anyway.”

Katie suggested Schmidt, 31, pop the question before the Big Time Rush tour, and he insisted, “We’re together already,” revealing, “We’re going to get married.”

Kendall, however, might not be ready for kids. Carlos, who has three children with wife Alexa, told Katie, “I left Kendall in the car with my kids for five minutes and when I came back he was like, ‘Oh, I’m not having kids for a while.’”

Schmidt insisted, “Other than that one occasion, I think I’m a pretty good Uncle Kendall!”

Katie caught up with the group again in June to get the scoop on their tour and more. Watch!