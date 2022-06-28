Depeche Mode Member Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death Revealed

Two months ago, Depeche Mode co-founder Andy Fletcher suddenly died at the age of 60.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed.

Depeche Mode shared on Instagram that he “suffered an aortic dissection” on May 26.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an aortic dissection is when there is a tear in the inner layer of the main artery to the heart. As a result, “blood rushes through the tear,” leading the inner and middle layers of the aorta to dissect.

“Even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering,” the band wrote.

The Instagram post also noted that a “beautiful” celebration of Fletcher’s life was held in London last week.

While the gathering included “a few tears” and “good laughs,” it was “filled with the great memories of who Andy was.”

They added, “Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

The band showed their appreciation for all the outpouring love and support, writing, “It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you. As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least. But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

They ended the Instagram with a note to Andy, writing, “Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

Fletcher, Depeche Mode’s keyboardist, was a co-founding member of the seminal New Wave band in 1980.

Depeche Mode released its 14th album, “Spirit,” in 2017.

When that album dropped, “Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with frontman Dave Gahan about how the album fits with the times. He said, “It fits right in with everything that seems to be going on in the world and the questions we are all asking: Are we in the right place? Are we doing the right thing? Are we listening to the right person? All this stuff comes up and all those questions are asked, and so it is dealt with in the songs on this record.”