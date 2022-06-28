Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Chris Pine about his new comedy “Doula,” as well as the possibility of making another “Star Trek” movie.

Chris commented, “I’d love to come back… We’re all looking forward to it.”

While he doesn’t know for sure about a future movie, Pine noted, “There’s a script out there.”

In “Doula,” Chris plays a doctor who is helping a pregnant woman, played by Troian Bellisario.

As for what drew him to the project, Chris said, “Not only did I love the script, it was also the messaging of it, about how interesting to see a woman face pregnancy in a way that I’m not sure we’ve ever seen before.”

Pine was able to work on his medical skills with Troian, who was actually pregnant at the time of filming. He joked that he was “mammogramming away.”

The movie also stars Will Greenberg and Arron Shiver.

Troian was familiar with doulas, saying, “I had a doula for the birth of my first daughter.”

Will noted that his wife had a “postpartum doula, who would come at night and I would sleep.”