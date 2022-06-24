Chris Hemsworth Addresses Rumors He’s Done Playing Thor (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth hit the red carpet for the super-sized L.A. premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder”!

In a new interview with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, he took on the rumors that it could be his last time playing the character.

He commented, “Every time I play Thor, I’m like, ‘This is the last time they let me do it,’ so I don’t know.”

When Rachel pointed out the operative words “let me,” Chris noted, “I love it.” He joked that he’d “come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage.”

Hemsworth stressed that playing Thor has been an “absolute joy.”

While we’ll have to wait and see, Chris added, “I’m down for whatever is enjoyable.”

As for which Thor is stronger, his or Natalie Portman’s, Chris answered, “This is the age-old debate, isn’t it? You’re gonna have to decide for yourself.”

Hemsworth admitted that a little part of him inside “died” when Rachel bet money on Natalie’s Thor.

Chris recently described “Thor: Love and Thunder” as a romantic comedy and he’s down to do more in the future!

Rachel mentioned that it was the first Marvel movie to have partial nudity, to which Chris quipped, “Full-blown nudity… you’ll have to see.”

Hemsworth also revealed who lays down the hammer at his home, saying, “It’s my kids, followed by [wife Elsa Pataky].”