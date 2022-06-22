Bill Nye Marries Liza Mundy

Getty Images

“Science Guy” star Bill Nye is married!

People reports Nye, 66, tied the knot with journalist Liza Mundy, 61, last month at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

They exchanged vows in front of “Star Trek” star Robert Picardo, who served as the officiant.

A source described their vows as “equal parts moving and comical.”

On their special day, Mundy wore a satin sleeveless gown, while Nye opted for a black tuxedo.

For their first dance, the couple danced to Sam Cooke’s version of “What a Wonderful World.”

Their wedding was captured by famed White House photographer Pete Souza.

Just months before their wedding, they made it red-carpet official at the Captain Planet Foundation 30th Anniversary Gala in Atlanta.

Years ago, they met after he reached out to her via email about her 2017 book “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II,” which mentioned his mom Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye.