Maureen Arthur of 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' Dies at 88

Getty Images

Maureen Arthur, the bubbly actress whose performance as Hedy in "How to Succeed in Business Without Trying" led to a repeat in the 1967 film version, has died at 88.

THR reports Arthur died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born April 15, 1934, in San Jose, California. She made her movie debut in the rock 'n' roll juvenile delinquent film "Hot Rod Gang" in 1958.

After appearing in the original 1961 Broadway production of "How to Succeed" and on tour, she recreated her performance in the movie version in 1967.

Continuing her Broadway career, she starred in "Something Different' (1967). Among other films on her résumé, she appeared in "Thunder Alley" (1967), "Killers Three" (1968), "A Man Called Dagger" (1968; she also performed the theme), "The Love God?" (1969) with Don Knotts, and "How to Commit Marriage" (1969) with Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason and Tina Louise.

In 1971, Arthur acted in the Jacqueline Susann drama "The Love Machine," ending her film career after "Harry and Walter Go to New York" (1976) with James Caan, Elliott Gould and Michael Caine.

Across her 36-year career, Athur logged guest spots on such programs as "Perry Mason" (1962), "I Spy" (1965), "Get Smart" (1966), "The Monkees" (1967), "Gomer Pyle: USMC" (1969), "Sanford and Son" (1973), "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" (1974), "Alice" (1977), "Mork & Mindy" (1981 & 1982), "Murder, She Wrote" (1988), "Matlock" (1990), and two appearances on "Empty Nest" (1991 & 1994), which were her final screen appearances.

Arthur was preceded in death by her second husband, Aaron Ruben, in 2010.