Ryan Gosling Transforms Into Ken in ‘Barbie’ First-Look Photo

Check out the first look image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new film “Barbie.”

In the still, Gosling shows off his abs while rocking a sleeveless denim jacket and jeans. Along with bleached-blond hair and a spray tan, he’s also wearing underwear that has the label “Ken.”

The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie.

A first-look image of Robbie as Barbie was released at CinemaCon in April. In it, Robbie is seen flashing a smile in a pink convertible. She wears a blue polka dot headband.

Over a year ago, Margot opened up about what she wants to achieve with the film. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “Our goal is to be like, “Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

Margot stressed the importance of provoking “a thoughtful conversation” with the Greta Gerwig-directed movie.

In January 2019, it was announced that Margot would be playing the title character. At the time, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said, “Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen. We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

The movie also stars Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Hari Nef.