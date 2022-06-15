Chris Hemsworth on Bulking Up for ‘Thor’ and If He’d Ever Do ‘Top Gun’

Getty

Chris Hemsworth is trading in his superhero persona to become a super creepy scientist in the new thriller “Spiderhead.”

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Chris about shooting the movie while bulking up for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

In “Spiderhead,” Chris gets to flex his dramatic muscles — implanting inmates with devices that deliver mind-altering drugs. In exchange, they aren’t locked up.

While he didn’t have to take off his shirt for “Spiderhead,” he still couldn’t “chill” on the gym workouts. He explained, “I was about to shoot ‘[Thor]: Love and Thunder’ like a month after this.”

He noted, “You can’t really notice it, but I do grow throughout the film a fair bit… Suits started to fill out that I was wearing.”

Hemsworth discussed his love of working out, saying, “It’s become a hobby now, and it allows me to live a full life and play with my kids and surf. It was a chore at one point, and now it becomes an addiction. I love it, I do love it. I don’t like working out necessarily to get to ‘Thor’ size — that is brutal on my body and the amount of food and so on.”

Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky was also hitting the gym for her new movie “Interceptor.” Chris commented, “She trained with my trainer and I said to him, ‘What’d you do to her?’ … She worked so hard for that film and it looked incredible.”

Chris’ “Spiderhead” co-star Miles Teller also put in the work in the gym for his role in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Chris called Miles’ physical transformation “very impressive.”

Chris also discussed working with Miles, saying, “He is so talented but has a wicked sense of humor and that really played into our chemistry off-screen and weaved into the film, which I think wasn’t necessarily there to begin with.”

As for the possibility of him joining Miles in another “Top Gun” movie, Chris said, “I don’t know if I’d fit.”

In “Spiderhead,” Chris did have a crazy flying scene. He said, “I actually flew that plane… I had a co-pilot, but he would take his hands off the stick… It was pretty exciting and terrifying all at the same time.”