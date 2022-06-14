“Extra” has the exclusive first look at Sam Asghari in the upcoming film “Hot Seat.”

The James Cullen Bressack-directed thriller stars Kevin Dillon, Mel Gibson, and Shannen Doherty.

The movie centers on an IT expert Friar, played by Dillon, who has been ordered “to steal digital funds online—or have his daughter abducted.” His only possible way out is with the help a bomb expert (Gibson), who arrives at the scene.

In the trailer, Sam plays Sergeant Tobias, who seems to be part of a team trying to help Friar get off the hot seat of a booby trapped building!

Sam is adding to his acting resume, he recently appeared in “Dollface” “Black Money,” and “Hacks.”