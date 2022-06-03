Chanel West Coast Announces Pregnancy

Instagram

“Ridiculousness” star Chanel West Coast is having a baby!

The 33-year-old is expecting with boyfriend Dom Fenison, opening up to E! News about her pregnancy. "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet,” she said. “I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

Chanel said her first trimester included nausea and insisted having a baby is "not as glamorous as some people make it seem."

She added of her model boyfriend, "Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life. Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."

Chanel joked that the pregnancy news left her “in shock,” but added, "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

Becoming a mom is also influencing her music. She said fans might expect less “turn up songs and the ratchet stuff” and more “thoughtful music.”

"I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it,” Chanel said.

The MTV star added, "I really hope that my child goes for their dreams and follows their heart and doesn't let any of the materialistic stuff get to them. I really want to raise a child that's down to earth and humble and just appreciates life to the fullest."

The star also confirmed the news on Insta Stories, writing, “Thank you @enews for the love!!! Yes, I’m having a baby,” and showed off her baby bump in a video with Dom.