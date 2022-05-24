Getty Images

“The Vampire Diaries” star Candice Accola, 34, and husband Joe King, 41, are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Accola filed the divorce papers, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The docs revealed that Accola has moved to Nashville after their split in January, while King stayed in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The two are the parents of daughters Florence and Josephine, which could complicate things.

Earlier this year, split rumors started swirling after she removed all his photos on her Instagram.

To fuel more rumors, Accola recently posted photos of herself without her wedding ring.

King also cleaned up his Instagram, taking down all photos showing the two of them together. Family photos still remain on his page.

However, it still could be an amicable split — they are still following each other on Instagram.

In 2012, Candice and King met through their friend Nina Dobrev, who also starred on “The Vampire Diaries.”

Accola told People magazine, “I was too chicken to give him my number, so Nina did.”

King popped the question to Accola a year later while on vacation in Florence, Italy.