Clayton & Ellen Kershaw Bring Back Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament

In a statement, Clayton and Ellen said, “Kershaw’s Challenge has grown beyond our dreams. When we started in 2011, we could have never imagined where we would be today. Ping Pong 4 Purpose is one of our favorite nights of the year. Not only is it a ton of fun, but it is a night that has tremendous impact. We are able to raise funds and shine a spotlight on the incredible work of our beneficiaries. We are so grateful to the LA community for supporting this cause that is so important to us.”