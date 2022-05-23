Celebrity News May 23, 2022
Clayton & Ellen Kershaw Bring Back Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament
Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen are bringing back their Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event after a two-year break!
The event, which benefits their charity Kershaw’s Challenge, will take place August 8 at Dodgers Stadium.
In a statement, Clayton and Ellen said, “Kershaw’s Challenge has grown beyond our dreams. When we started in 2011, we could have never imagined where we would be today. Ping Pong 4 Purpose is one of our favorite nights of the year. Not only is it a ton of fun, but it is a night that has tremendous impact. We are able to raise funds and shine a spotlight on the incredible work of our beneficiaries. We are so grateful to the LA community for supporting this cause that is so important to us.”
Big names who have competed in the ping-pong tournament include Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Brad Paisley, Cody Bellinger, Eric Stonestreet, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Bryan Cranston, and Josh Duhamel.
For more, visit KershawsChallenge.com!