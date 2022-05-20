Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Faces Attempted Murder Charge… in Unrelated Case!

Getty Images

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl is now facing an attempted murder charge, but for a completely different case.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Thursday that suspect Isaiah Lee, 23, was just identified as the alleged perpetrator in a December attack. He is now charged with stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing apartment.

Gascón said in a statement, “The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime. The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

According to the D.A.’s office, the stabbing victim was able to identify Lee after seeing media reports surrounding the attack on Chappelle.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and will return to court June 2.

The incident involving Chappelle took place during “Netflix Is a Joke Presents: Dave Chappelle and Friends” at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, when Lee allegedly rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle to the ground just as he was wrapping up his routine. The attacker tried to get away, but security was able to chase him down.

According to LAPD, Lee “produced what was later discovered to be a replica handgun and pointed the item at the victim. Hollywood Bowl uniformed security officers, who witnessed the incident, engaged the suspect and removed him from the victim and took him into custody.”

The police added that the “replica handgun that also contained a knife blade was recovered and later processed as evidence.”