Ross Mathews & Dr. Wellinthon García Say 'I Do' in Mexico

Ross Mathews of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and his fiancé Dr. Wellinthon García said "I do" before 110 friends and family members Saturday, sealing the deal at an idyllic beachside wedding!

People magazine reports the couple was torn about where to hold the ceremony, but Drew Barrymore — who attended and served as flower girl — encouraged the bicoastal boyfriends to have it wherever felt right. So, no West Coast, no East Coast, but a destination wedding thrown by Michael Russo at Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The location was not only beautiful, it was the place where the two met in 2020.

"Do it where you're supposed to do it," Ross said Drew told them. "And the people who are supposed to be there will be there."

The grooms wore custom Robbie & Co. tuxes and gifted attendees with bags containing Mario Badescu skin care products.

García's dad walked both men down the aisle, and his brother and sister were also in the wedding, with their nephews as ring bearers.

Mathews told People they each wrote their own vows, with Ross writing his "on the train into the city." Writing the vows left him in tears "thinking about all the things I wanted to say to him."

Post-nuptials, guests feasted on sashimi, fish, beef, bruschetta, salad, and vegan alternatives, topping things off with a red velvet wedding cake.