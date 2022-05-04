Ariana DeBose Set to Host Tony Awards 2022

Getty Images

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose is hosting the 2022 Tony Awards!

In a statement, DeBose said, “I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12th.”

DeBose has been nominated for a Tony before. In 2018, she was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her work as Disco Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

She has also appeared in Tony-winning musicals like “Hamilton” and “Pippin.”

Some of DeBose’s other theater credits include “Motown: The Musical,” “Company,” and “A Bronx Tale.”

In a separate statement, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing Heather Hitchens and President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin said, “The 75th Tony Awards celebration is a big moment for all of us in the theatre community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect host to lead this celebration. We can’t wait to see Ariana take the stage on June 12th and dazzle, inspire, and entertain us.”

In March, DeBose won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work as Anita in “West Side Story.” Just days ago, “Extra” Special Correspondent Adam Glassman caught up with Ariana at the Met Gala, where she was still basking in her historic win.