Will Smith, Ariana DeBose & All the BAFTA Winners — Full List!

The BAFTAs, held Sunday at London's Royal Albert Hall, looked a lot like an Oscars precursor — even if not one of the Best Actress nominees landed an Oscar nomination this year.

Oscar front-runner "The Power of the Dog," snubbed in category after category, still wound up winning Best Film at the BAFTAs, with other Oscar hopefuls Ariana DeBose, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, Jane Campion and Paul Thomas Anderson triumphing in their categories.

For Leading Actress, Joanna Scanlan bested Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve and Tessa Thompson for her performance in "After Love," not yet available in the U.S.

Full list of nominees and winners:

Best Film

"Belfast"

"Don’t Look Up"

"Dune"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Power of the Dog" WINNER

Director

"After Love," Aleem Khan

"Drive My Car," Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

"Happening," Audrey Diwan

"Licorice Pizza," Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion WINNER

"Titane," Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

"Being the Ricardos," Aaron Sorkin

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh

"Don’t Look Up," Adam Mckay

"King Richard," Zach Baylin

"Licorice Pizza," Paul Thomas Anderson WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

"CODA," Siân Heder WINNER

"Drive My Car," Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

"Dune," Denis Villeneuve

"The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal

"The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Emilia Jones, "CODA"

Renate Reinsve, "The Worst Person in the World"

Joanna Scanlan, "After Love" WINNER

Tessa Thompson, "Passing"

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, "Ali & Ava"

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don’t Look Up"

Stephen Graham, "Boiling Point"

Will Smith, "King Richard" WINNER

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" WINNER

Ann Dowd, "Mass"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, "West Side Story"

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA" WINNER

Woody Norman, "C’mon C’mon"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, "The Power of the Dog"

Original Score

"Being the Ricardos," Daniel Pemberton

"Don’t Look Up," Nicholas Britell

"Dune," Hans Zimmer WINNER

"The French Dispatch," Alexandre Desplat

"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood

Casting

"Boiling Point," Carolyn Mcleod

"Dune," Francine, Maisler

"The Hand of God," Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

"King Richard," Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

"West Side Story," Cindy Tolan WINNER

Cinematography

"Dune," Greig Fraser WINNER

"Nightmare Alley," Dan Laustsen

"No Time to Die," Linus Sandgren

"The Power of the Dog," Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

"Belfast," Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

"Dune," Joe Walker

"Licorice Pizza," Andy Jurgensen

"No Time to Die," Tom Cross, Elliot Graham WINNER

"Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

"Cyrano," Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

"Dune," Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos WINNER

"The French Dispatch," Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

"Nightmare Alley," Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

"West Side Story," Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

"Cruella," Jenny Beavan WINNER

"Cyrano," Massimo Cantini Parrini

"Dune, Robert Morgan," Jacqueline West

"The French Dispatch," Milena Canonero

"Nightmare Alley," Luis Sequeira

Makeup & Hair

"Cruella," Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

"Cyrano," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

"Dune," Love Larson, Donald Mowat

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh WINNER

"House of Gucci," Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

"Last Night in Soho," Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

"Dune, Mac Ruth," Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett WINNER

"No Time to Die," James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

"A Quiet Place Part II," Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

"West Side Story," Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

"Dune," Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer WINNER

"Free Guy," Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

"The Matrix Resurrections," Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

"No Time to Die," Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Outstanding British Film

"After Love"

"Ali & Ava"

"Belfast" WINNER

"Boiling Point"

"Cyrano"

"Everybody’s Talking About Jamie"

"House of Gucci"

"Last Night in Soho"

"No Time to Die"

"Passing"

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

"After Love," Aleem Khan (writer/director)

"Boiling Point," James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

"The Harder They Fall," Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin] WINNER

"Keyboard Fantasies," Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

"Passing," Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not in the English Language

"Drive My Car" WINNER

"The Hand of God"

"Parallel Mothers"

"Petite Maman"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Documentary

"Becoming Cousteau"

"Cow"

"Flee"

"The Rescue"

"Summer Of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" WINNER

Animated Film

"Encanto WINNER

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs the Machines"

British Short Animation

"Affairs of the Art," Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

"Do Not Feed the Pigeons," Jordi Morera WINNER

"Night of the Living Dread," Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film