Ariana DeBose on Her SAG Awards Shout-Out to Lady Gaga

Getty Images

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose dished with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage at the 2022 SAG Awards after picking up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

DeBose told Terri, “My gosh, it's overwhelming and exciting and… I'm a little speechless, which is funny because I'm long-winded.

Recalling what it was like accepting the award onstage, DeBose said, “It was thrilling. I mean, my mentor, my sister Kerry Washington was just, like, willing me through the speech, and God bless Meryl Streep — she's just, lik,e she has been the nicest to me.”

Touching on her shout-out to Lady Gaga, she said, “Lady Gaga’s very intense stare, it's so beautiful and I couldn't help but being like, ‘Yo, Lady Gaga, hey, hi.’”

She went on, “Then the Will Smiths and the Jada Pinkett Smiths and just everyone, every single person in that room and every nominee this season, because the work is exquisite, diverse, and varied — there's no performance, no two performances are alike, and that I really think speaks to the quality of the entertainment that we're producing right now, and that's exciting.”

Terri asked who she called first after picking up her trophy, and Ariana said, “I wanted to call my Nana. I’ve called nobody.” Will she be ringing up her “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg?

“No, I think I'll send him an email,” she joked, adding, “Of course, no, I'll call him! I would absolutely call him. I know he's hard at work on his new film and I'm really excited for him because he's excited and when a master like that remains curious and excited about what he does, it's nothing but inspiring.”

The actress also revealed how she would celebrate, saying, “With a martini or two, and you know what…? I’ve earned them.”