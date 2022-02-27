Ariana DeBose Cried 7 Times Before Winning Her First SAG Award

Getty Images

Before “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2022 SAG Awards, she was with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Adam Glassman on the red carpet.

Ariana, who plays Anita in “West Side Story,” was up against Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”). As she won the award, she told the crowd, “I watched so many of you for a very long time… and I’m just thrilled to be among you.”

Getty Images

DeBose was also a shining star in hot pink on the red carpet, saying, “It’s Valentino haute couture from Paris and I think it’s the first time it’s been worn and I am honored to be wearing it.”

DeBose revealed the inspiration behind her makeup, saying it was “the idea of an orchid.”

Adam commented, “It’s all about the back,” and DeBose described it as “a kabuki moment.”

Getty Images

Smiling, she said, “It’s my first time at the SAG awards.” Joking about herself, she said, “She doesn’t know how to behave. It’s thrilling though.”

Jenn asked how it feels to be there. “I don’t quite know what to do with myself — I have jitters, I’m not normally a super jittery person, I feel them tonight. I think that’s because I’m with my peers, exciting to be in this moment, coming from the Broadway stage making the leap to the silver screen to have this work seen and recognized… It’s a privilege to be seen but it’s always even more special when it’s by your guild.”

Revealing, “I’ve already cried like seven times… I’m pretty sure I full out balled earlier this evening and the night has just begun.”

As for who she is looking forward to seeing, DeBose shared, “We are celebrating the great Helen Mirren… She is my religion and I stand by it… Kerry Washington she played my mother in ‘The Prom,’ I’m like please give me a hug and tell me it’s okay… Lin, Leslie and David are opening the show so a little mini ‘Ham’ Fam reunion… I don’t know that there is an actor here I am not excited to see or meet.”

Adam said, “I don’t know if there is an actor here who is not excited to see you.”

“I never thought of it that way,” she confessed, “I am always surprised when people know who I am… I am so used to being a super fan of everyone else, it’s an adjustment to realize and fully acknowledge people are seeing your work… They seem to like the work I will take that as a sign I am doing something good in the world, not for the world.”

Adam insisted “for the world, too.” She replied, “Okay, I’ll take it… for the world.”

Ariana also has an Oscar nomination, saying that when she first heard, “I was walking along the East River… I freaked out and scared the myriad of runners who were running along the path… I cried then, too, I’m a weeper.”