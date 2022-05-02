Watch the Jaw-Dropping Trailer for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Starring Harry Styles & Florence Pugh

The “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer is here, just days after it dropped at CinemaCon!

The film, directed by Olivia Wilde, focuses on a happy 1950s suburban couple named Jack (Harry Styles) and Alice (Florence Pugh) who join a mysterious Victory Project, along with several other couples.

It seems the men are doing some classified work while the women are asked for “discretion above all else.”

Chris Pine’s character Frank is the leader of the group. At one point, he asks them, “What are we doing?” and they answer, “Changing the world.”

The women start to question the project, as one wife wonders, “What do you think they are really doing out there?” as Alice asks, “What do you mean?” We then see shots of Alice watching a plane in the sky, then cracking a raw egg, followed by her looking over redacted documents.

It becomes tense when Alice asks Frank over dinner, “Do you even know what the Victory Project actually is? Have you ever asked?” Frank responds, “Do you?” When Jack tries to silence Alice, Frank interjects, “No. Jack, it’s okay. I’m curious to hear where she’s going with this.”

The dramatic ending of the trailer features Alice declaring, “They are lying about everything,” and, “Everyone is acting like I’m crazy, and I’m not crazy,” as a series of disturbing scenes play, including Alice struggling under water. In another, she’s ripping plastic wrap off her face.