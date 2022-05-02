Benedict Cumberbatch on That ‘Doctor Strange’ Wedding and Playing Multiple Versions of Strange

Marvel

Benedict Cumberbatch is dishing on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in a new interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Cumberbatch teases that wedding scene between Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer, the challenges of playing multiple Stranges, and what is next for the MCU.

Stephen and Christine are back together again in this film, and when asked how he would describe the couple, Benedict would only say “different.” As far as those wedding scenes go, he played coy with Terri, saying, “The bride wears white, there's a dance, there's some drinking and a church. That's all I'm going to say… oh, and confetti.”

He also delved into what he loves about Strange, like his complexity as well as “traits of snarky wit and ego.”

The star explained, “He has an emotional connection which I think deepens in this film, and you see someone who obviously we've got used to being a pretty all-powerful superhero come up against stuff that keeps not only that in check but his methodology of how he's become that in check, and he realizes that that can be — without giving too much away — that it's not always a good idea to be the one holding the knife. You can't always control everything. Sometimes it's better to be together than alone.”

Reflecting on the challenges of the film and playing multiple version of Strange, he said, “There are various different versions of me, however fleetingly, that were great fun to play, and to find the look and the similarities as well as the things that define their choices and the outcome of those choices as making them different Stranges was a challenge. Working with myself in one scene was a challenge — I was never there,” joking, “The other me is a pain.”

He went on, “The other challenge for me was the complexities of the multiverse and getting it right in conjunction with all these storylines that were just happening or being revealed as we were making our film at the same time, whether it was ‘WandaVision,’ you know, or ‘Loki’ or ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ obviously ,and now this.”

Looking at what’s ahead, Benedict said, “First of all, I really can't wait to see what the fan reaction is to this and where it takes Strange and who he is by the end of the film, but I think it sets him up for a really exciting future as well. So the next step is something full of anticipation.”

Cumberbatch had recently spoken out about taking a Ukrainian refugee family into his home during the Russian invasion. He told Terri, “I'm trying to do what I can in a very difficult situation, and when I can't do that with my home, I'm trying to help others do it with their homes.”

He added, “I think that's all we can do, you know, without sounding too preachy about it, just do what you can, whether it's donating to a charity… or donating something you don't need in your house anymore… just do what you can.”