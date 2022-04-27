Kim K Addresses Photoshop Rumors About Pete’s Jawline to Those Disney Pics

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about what is and isn’t Photoshopped on her Instagram.

After shutting down rumors that she edited her belly button out of a photo (it was under the waistline of her pants), she decided to take on more Photoshop questions.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I didn't realize how much you guys were going to enjoy my Photoshop post. If you thought that was good I have so much more... This is fun."

Kardashian pointed out that some thought she had edited her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s nose and jaw in a cozy dinner photo taken April 11 after the premiere of “The Kardashians.”

The star teased, "Hmmm...I guess Pete's jawline is snatched! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho." As further proof, she shared a video from that night, adding, "How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend."

She did come clean about altering some Disneyland pics last December.

Kim wrote, "Ok guys I do have a photo shop confession while we are safe here in the circle in the truth..."

Kardashian had posted pics of her daughter Chicago with her cousin True, the daughter Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Months later, however, Khloé posted pics of True at Disneyland while telling fans it was her daughter’s first time at the park. When Khloé got called out she responded, "Welllppp, I f**ked this one up."

It turns out Chicago actually went to the House of Mouse with cousin Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Kim explained, “OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!”

Kim confessed, "The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said [crying face emoji] she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly."

