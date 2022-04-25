Jensen Ackles Reveals Jared Padalecki Was in a ‘Very Bad Car Accident’

Getty Images

Scary! Over the weekend, Jensen Ackles announced his “Supernatural” co-star Jared Padalecki was in a “very bad car accident.”

Jensen was speaking at Creation Entertainment’s “Supernatural” convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey, when he revealed the news to fans.

“I miss my buddy,” Ackles shared with the crowd. “[Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

Jensen, 44, said Padalecki, 39, gave him permission to tell folks, “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.” The actor noted that there were no fatalities in the crash.

“He’s at home recovering, which — the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car,” he said.

Getting more specific, Jensen said the airbags inflated on impact. “That airbag packs a punch,” Ackles explained. “He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing okay, and he’s moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

A few days earlier, on April 21, Jared had indicated something might be wrong when he tweeted, “Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support Can’t wait to see y’all again.”

The stars, who played “Supernatural’s” Winchester brothers Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) for 15 seasons, have continued to attend conventions together since the show ended in 2020.