Zendaya Reacts to Possibility of Tom Holland Guesting on ‘Euphoria’

Getty Images

Zendaya joined her castmates at the “Euphoria” FYC Emmy event in Los Angeles just weeks after all the drama, sex, drugs, and violence ended with a shocking Season 2 cliff-hanger.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Zendaya, pointing out that her character Rue was “really together” at the end of the seaso and asking, “Where do you want to see her go in Season 3?”

The 25-year-old said, “Ah, Rue… I would like to explore, I think, Rue's sobriety and that journey for her and what that looks like. What the ups and down of that journey for her might look like because we see her kind of in the midst of it. Would be nice to see her maybe a little bit more closer to the other side.”

The actress and her boyfriend Tom Holland worked together on the blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” so could we see him join her on the small screen on “Euphoria”?

Lindsay suggested, “Maybe a friend at school or something?”

Zendaya replied, “Listen, who knows? Who knows?”

Zendaya, who is known for her showstopping looks at the Met Gala, told Rachel she won’t be attending the event on May 2.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” she said. “Your girl's got to work and make some movies… I'll be playing tennis… I’ll be back, though, eventually.”