Pop Star Meresha Gets Into ‘Trouble’ with New Video

Meresha calls her music “Alien Pop,” being that it’s “out of this world” and her first single of 2022, “Trouble,” has us all looking forward to what’s next from this exciting and otherworldly talent.

A global artist currently based in South Florida, this genre-defying performer has put out numerous albums and singles over the past few years, and has hosted popular online concerts and groundbreaking virtual DJ sets. Now, with this new song and more music on the way, Meresha is planning to perform live again very soon.

Check out her new “Trouble” video below!