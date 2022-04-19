Getty Images

It was a Hollywood date night Monday for Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata, who are expecting their first child together. The couple hit the red carpet at the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

In the movie, Nic plays a fictionalized version of himself who agrees to appear at a superfan’s birthday party for $1 million.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Cage at the event, asking, “What do you think is the biggest misconception about you?”

The actor told her, “That I was not caring, that I was phoning movies in and not trying to form the characters with real development and performance, which I was.”

Lahmers pointed out, “You've also compared this movie to running toward your fears, which is something I admire. What's something else in your life where you just had to confront something you might've been afraid of?”

He revealed, “There's some really hot ghost peppers that are very hard on your digestive track and I did do some of those challenges. I was terrified and I kind of regret doing it. I'm still recovering, lot of sweat, lot of pain.”

Jenn asked if Cage is planning to do more comedies moving forward, and he answered, “Whatever the best script is that is available to me I’ll do, whether it’s a comedy or a little drama, or an adventure film.”

Perhaps a musical? Cage said, “I would love to… I would love to try that.” Lahmers asked if there was one movie that he’s already done that he would love to turn into a musical. Cage said, “From my anthology, ‘Wild at Heart.’” Adding, “That almost was a musical.”

Fans will also see Cage in the new horror-comedy “Renfield,” in which he plays Dracula while Nicholas Hoult plays his henchman Renfield.

Cage told Lahmers, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with Nicholas Hoult. He’s really the star… He supported me a million years ago in a movie called ‘The Weatherman.’ It was nice to be able to support him.”