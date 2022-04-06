Kim Kardashian Reveals Just How Serious She Is with Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson like never before.

In a sneak peek at a new interview slated to air Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC and Hulu, Robin Roberts asks Kim, "How serious is it?"

The reality star reveals, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

.@KimKardashian tells @RobinRoberts "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them" when asked how serious her relationship with Pete Davidson is. #TheKardashians special premieres tomorrow 8/7c on @ABC and @Hulu. https://t.co/PtcWayeRFV pic.twitter.com/TKJTYX9BJg — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 6, 2022 @GMA

The pair was first linked in October, and Kim’s family also weighs in on her new beau. Her mom Kris Jenner tells Robin, "Pete's great, Pete's great. He's a really nice guy,” while sister Khloé adds, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Speaking of getting serious, Pete was also spotted with Kim's daughter North West on Sunday. TMZ reports Davidson was cruising around Scott Disick's neighborhood in a pink electric MOKE car with North and Scott's daughter Penelope.

The family is gearing up for their new Hulu series “The Kardashians,” which debuts April 14. They recently did an interview with Variety, where Kim revealed the show won’t feature Pete, but that she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the magazine, later adding that “The Kardashians” will cover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kim also chatted about Pete with Ellen DeGeneres last month. The host told her, “You deserve to be happy,” adding that she had noticed a shift in Kim and a different side of her these days.

Kardashian told her, “I encourage my friends and the people I love to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, f**k it… just go for it, find your happiness.’ I went for it, and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

Kim is also in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West, and the rapper did film scenes for the Hulu show and will appear in the first episode of “The Kardashians.”

Opening up about the split to Variety, Kim said, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately.”