‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ ‘Juno,’ and More Cast Reunions at the 2022 Oscars

This year’s Oscars was all about the cast reunions!

Fans saw stars from “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Juno,” “The Godfather,” and “Pulp Fiction” back together for film’s biggest night.

First up was “White Men Can’t Jump” with Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson as they celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1992 hit.

Perez told the crowd, “It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since ‘White Men Can't Jump,’" Perez said, as Harrelson quipped, "You mean 30 years since I proved they could.” Snipes told him, "I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me."

Woody joked, "I'm not slow. In fact, I'm in the best shape of my life. I am in the zone,” and Perez teased, "More like zoned out. Like really high," and Harrelson agreed, joking, “I wish I hadn’t done that bong rip in the car.”

Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page and J.K. Simmons from “Juno” took a more nostalgic approach, with Garner recalling the script of the 2007 film being "wholly original" and saying it "felt new and exciting” when she first read it. Page added, "‘Juno’ had me hooked from the very first page and was completely infused with Diablo Cody's distinctive voice," adding, “It was unlike anything I'd ever read before."

Simmons added, "[There were] definitely some phrases I have not read before. A couple that come to mind: 'Your Eggo is preggo' and 'pork swords.'"

The Oscars also celebrated “The Godfather’s” 50th anniversary, with appearances by director Francis Ford Coppola and stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Coppola said, “I’m so grateful to my two wonderful friends who have come here to help me celebrate with you this project we started 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators, and many of them legends,” he went on to thank writer Mario Puzo and producer Robert Evans.

The “Pulp Fiction” cast was also on hand, including Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta.

Uma and John showed off their dance moves, as Jackson joked, "’Pulp Fiction’ was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest.” He later brought out a briefcase, saying “Pulp Fiction” director Quentin Tarantino used the prop to let the audience "draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence."