‘Harry Potter’ Star Bonnie Wright Marries BF Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films, is married!

She announced the news on Instagram Sunday with a video of their hands as they showed off their rings. Andrew wore a gold band, while Bonnie’s ring featured a blue gemstone on a gold band.

Wright wrote in the caption, “Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!”

In photos posted on photographer Kacie Tomita Instagram Stories, Bonnie looked gorgeous in a long white wedding dress, her hair in a half-up, half-down style. Orange appeared to be the couple’s main color, as Bonnie had orange flowers in her bouquet and Andrew had an orange flower for a boutonnière. A photo of the wedding table also revealed oranges at each place setting.

Scarlet Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the “Harry Potter” franchise, wrote, “Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright 💜😘.”

It’s not clear when they started dating, but Lococo first started appearing on Bonnie’s Instagram in September 2020.

Wright revealed in February that the couple had moved in together. She explained in her “Go Gently” vlog that she moved from L.A. to his home in San Diego.

The actress explained, “Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew’s house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He’s looked after it very well.”

While Bonnie hasn’t been spending much time acting in recent years, she is devoted to her “Go Gently” YouTube channel, on which she shares her “passion for the inventive ways we can participate in the climate movement in our day to day lives.”

Wright also has a book coming out April 19 called “Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet.”

She writes on her YouTube channel, "I was inspired to write my book through my climate activism and the skills and ideas I had been cultivating to be more self-sufficient and resilient. My book ‘Go Gently’ encourages you to further your path into the climate movement on both an individual and collective level. From rolling up your sleeves to make practical changes in your home, to connecting with your local community, ‘Go Gently’ guides you to start small with manageable shifts that build over time to impactful, life-changing habits."