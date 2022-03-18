Jason Sudeikis’ Subtle Tribute to Olivia Wilde in ‘Ted Lasso’

In case you missed it… Jason Sudeikis gives his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde a little nod in the “Ted Lasso” series.

Norah O’Donnell recently interviewed Sudeikis on the set of the Apple TV+ show for “60 Minutes.” In the background is a row of lockers for Ted’s team AFC Richmond. At one point, Norah says, “He pointed out on the set ‘Ted Lasso’s’ writers named members of the [AFC Richmond] team after friends, family members, and former mentors.”

One of those names is Cockburn, and Us Weekly reports that is actually Wilde’s real surname.

Previously, Jason credited Olivia for pushing him to pursue the show back in 2015.

He helped create the Ted Lasso character for an ad campaign, and he told GQ in July, “It was there, that night at dinner, when Olivia was like, ‘You should do it as a show,’” saying they worked on the pitch together back then.

Sudeikis, who shares Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with Olivia, also gave her a shout-out at the Critics Choice Awards in March 2021, saying, “I want to thank their mom, Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show,” he said. “She was like, ‘You and Bill [Lawrence] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much you should do it as a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”