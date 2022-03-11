Beck Bennett & Jessy Hodges Welcome First Child

Instagram

“Saturday Night Live” alum Beck Bennett, 37, and actress Jessy Hodges, 35, are first-time parents!

On Friday, Hodges broke the news that she gave birth to their first child.

Along with a series of photos, she wrote, “I used to be pregnant, but then I had a baby 😊.”

In one photo, Beck is seen standing behind her as she is being wheeled out of the hospital with their baby in her arms.

Jessy did not reveal the baby’s gender, birthday, or name.

The baby news comes as a surprise since they never announced that they were expecting.

In September, Bennett announced he was leaving “Saturday Night Live” after eight years. He wrote on Instagram, “Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.”

Maybe the baby could be a major reason for his exit?

The couple wed nearly four years ago. In 2018, Beck gushed on Instagram, “Im so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges. Love you forever times a billions. Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives."