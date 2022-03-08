March 08, 2022
2022 ACM Awards: Complete Winners List!
Check out the full list of 2022 ACM Awards winners!
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne WINNER
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion WINNER
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum WINNER
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
"29: Written in Stone" – Carly Pearce
"Country Again: Side A" – Thomas Rhett
"Dangerous: The Double Album" – Morgan Wallen WINNER
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young
"The Marfa Tapes" – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood WINNER
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney
"Things a Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson WINNER
Video of the Year
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert WINNER
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy WINNER
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"Half of My Hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde WINNER