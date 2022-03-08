2022 ACM Awards: Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

Check out the full list of 2022 ACM Awards winners!

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne WINNER

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion WINNER

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum WINNER

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year

"29: Written in Stone" – Carly Pearce

"Country Again: Side A" – Thomas Rhett

"Dangerous: The Double Album" – Morgan Wallen WINNER

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young

"The Marfa Tapes" – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood WINNER

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney

"Things a Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson WINNER

Video of the Year

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert WINNER

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy WINNER

Josh Osborne