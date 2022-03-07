Amy Schumer Jokes She Will ‘Burn Every Bridge’ as Oscars Host

Getty Images

Amy Schumer is dishing with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about her upcoming gig hosting the Oscars, being a mom to son Gene, 2, and her new Hulu show “Life & Beth.” Her “Life & Beth” co-star Michael Cera joined the conversation, and even opened up about welcoming a baby of his own just six months ago.

Schumer, who will host the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, told Jenn, “I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]… Wanda, Regina are hilarious. And we're having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don't know, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one… because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge.”

The star and husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene in 2019, and Amy went on to make a documentary about her experience called “Expecting Amy.”

Schumer told Jenn, “I felt so wronged by how much I hadn't [known]. I didn't know how hard pregnancy was. I mean, I had a specifically difficult pregnancy because of having hyperemesis and endometriosis, but pregnancy is so hard. And I just feel like the imagery and the portrayals of pregnancy that I had seen and what I knew to be right was just so false… Some people have a beautiful pregnancy and they don't have, like, a bad day. And I hope those people's cars flip over… I just love women, and I know how hard it is and so that's why I just want to be so open about… my own experience.”

New dad Michael said of his baby boy, “He's just a little 6-month-old baby,” adding, “Actually, watching Amy’s documentary, I was just shocked to watch it. Like, I already had a very strong appreciation… of what women go through, but, you know, you can only have a distant outsider, you know, appreciation for it.”

Amy wrote, directed, and served as executive producer on “Life & Beth.” Sharing where the idea came from, she said, “Unfortunately, I kept a journal for 10 years, you know, about age 12 to 22 — somewhere around there… and while I was pregnant, I just kind of had a second to kind of stop and reflect.”

She went on, “I think during this time it's so, so important just that everybody be sort of looking at themselves and thinking, ‘Am I living my sort of happiest life? Am I living my full potential? And what can I do to shake things up?…’ By sort of confronting,where you're coming from, especially the trauma of your teen years.”

As for Michael’s character John, Cera said, “I think we all know people like this, or I assume that we've all encountered people with just no filter, but it's so refreshing because it's so earnest… and uncalculating. Something nice about being with someone who's not running a whole process of self-editingwith every statement or every thought, and you just get to know you, you know, exactly where you are with them without any ambiguity.”

He added, “Amy knows this character that I was playing so inside out.”

Amy explained, “My husband… I know this character really well because I've lived with him for just about five years.”

Having Michael in mind for the role, she said, “They presented, like, you know, basically, like, the, like, ‘Hemsworth type,’” but she said, “I was like, ‘Oh, that's not who I see for this show…’ I kind of lightly begged Michael and by the grace of God, he said yes.”