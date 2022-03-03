Erin Heatherton Engaged to Karol Kocemba — See Her Ring!

Former Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton, 32, and her boyfriend Karol Kocemba have some good news with their fans and friends!

On Wednesday, Erin broke the news on their engagement. Along with posting a pic of herself wearing a diamond engagement ring, she wrote, “So happy!! 😭💍🥰"

In the pic, the two are posing outside in casual gear.

After seeing Erin’s post, Lily Aldridge wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

It is unknown how long Erin and Karol have been dating, but she did take Karol as her date to her sister Megan’s wedding in February.

Along with sharing a series of photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Megan & Corey 2.12.22 ❤️‍🔥.”

It was the first post that featured Karol.

Over 10 years ago, Heatherton dated famous Hollywood bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio, but they called it quits in 2012.

While Heatherton became a well-known face on the runway, appearing in shows for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu, Christian Lacroix, Desigual and Diane von Fürstenberg, she recently opened up on her struggles with body image.

Two years ago, she told Chicago magazine, “There was a point where my heart was broken, where I was doing everything right with diet and exercise, and it wasn't enough. I knew I couldn't, as a role model to young women, parade myself around saying, 'This is what you need to look like,' knowing what it takes.”

She added, “I didn't want this thing that's supposed to be about being healthy and vibrant to be something sick and ugly. I decided to try to get into the best shape of my life — the way I want to do it, as an athlete, without worrying about measurements."

As for her “midcareer” struggles, she said, “I had an incredible bout of insomnia and depression. I knew I needed to go away and reset my circadian rhythms. I went to Costa Rica for 21 days, quit smoking, and had no coffee. It was the first plane ride I’d ever taken for myself and not for work. I thought,’ I’ve been such a dick to myself — no wonder we’re fighting.’”