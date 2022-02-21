‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Loses Almost 100 Lbs.

Getty Images

“The Blind Side” star Quinton Aaron, 37, is shedding the pounds!

Quinton revealed to TMZ that he has dropped nearly 100 lbs., going from 559 lbs. to 462 lbs.

He told the outlet, “I used the new year as a way to get a new me.”

Aaron noted that his production company and music motivated him to change his lifestyle.

As for how he was able to lose weight, Quinton traded candy and bread for salads. He is also trying out a keto diet and fasting, as well as walking.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Quinton would eat two jumbo-sized Kit Kat packs and two packs of Reese’s peanut butter cups to start his morning. If he was eating out, he would finish his meal with a chocolate dessert. He sometimes would even eat two large sandwiches in one meal!

Aaron hopes to lose another 64 lbs. by May to honor his late mother, whose birthday is that month.

The end game for Aaron is to weigh 300-325 lbs.

Earlier this month, Quinton showed his weight loss at the DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights party in Los Angeles.

While he is best known for portraying NFL player Michael Oher in “The Blind Side,” Aaron has also appeared in “Be Kind Rewind,” “The Ministers,” “1982,” and “The Appearing.”