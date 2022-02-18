Joey Lawrence & Chandie Yawn-Nelson Finalize Divorce

Getty

Over after Joey Lawrence and his wife of 15 years Chandie Yawn-Nelson called it quits, their divorce has been finalized.

A judge signed off on the divorce, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

A private settlement was reached out of court regarding spousal support, child support, and assets.

They have agreed to shared joint legal custody of their two daughters Charleston and Liberty.

Months ago, Joey opened up about co-parenting with Chandie, telling Us, “At the end of the day, you always take the high road. There’s no excuse for being anything but kind. [Our relationship] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”

As for what went wrong in their marriage, Joey said, “It’s just two people that aren’t right for each other. Nothing was done wrong, other than just falling out of love with that person. You want them to be happy, and you want to be happy.”

In his divorce filing, Lawrence cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Joey is now engaged to Samantha Cope.

Lawrence and Cope met on the set of the upcoming movie “A Deadly Deed,” and he told Page Six, “When you least expect it, obviously, is, like, when it usually works, right in-between all the plans that we make.” He added, “And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like, your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with.”

He also said, “I know when you grow up, you always hear about opposites attract. But as we get older, we realize you really do have to grow old with your best pal because there are so many areas in life where, you know, it will tear you apart if you’re not.”