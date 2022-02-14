‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Drops — We Have a Premiere Date!

Lady Whistledown is inviting all “Bridgerton” fans to the Ton for the show’s second season, which officially has a release date.

The new trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix hit dropped on Valentine’s Day. The show shared it on their YouTube, as well as Instagram with the caption, “Lady Whistledown's quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one's secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix.”

While all the Bridgerton siblings are returning, Season 2 will focus on the story of Lord Anthony, Daphne’s eldest brother. We will see the Viscount setting out to find a suitable wife during the new season. As fans will recall, in the initial season of the show, Lord Anthony was a bit reluctant to settle down, although he did have a love interest.

Just last month, “Extra” shared a first look of the upcoming second season with a few pictures that Netflix released to tease the anticipated return of the show. Check out the gallery above.

Netflix also hyped up the season and described the focus of its storyline saying, “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the Ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

Speaking of the Featheringtons, as viewers know, Lady Whistledown’s identity was revealed both at the end of the first season as well as in this new trailer, but the characters are still in the dark about who the ghostwriter is. It will be interesting to see which secrets she chooses to reveal and which strings she will pull at this year’s Ton.

We also have yet to find out if the rumors that a possible Prince Charles and Princess Diana-inspired storyline is true. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the cast ahead of the SAG 2021 awards, but they neither confirmed nor denied the gossip. At the time, they hadn’t yet started filming Season 2.

Last February, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour also caught up with Luke Newton and Luke Thompson, who play Colin and Benedict Bridgerton. Ahead of filming, the two Lukes chatted about their hopes for their characters in the new season. Newton hopes that this season viewers will see Colin grow up a bit and not be so naïve, while Thompson hopes Benedict keeps some of his mystery. They also spoke of having fun on set and gave some insight on how tricky some of those steamy scenes were to film for Phoebe Dynevor, who plays their sister Daphne.

Speaking of Daphne, we will see Dynevor reprise her role, but sadly, Regé-Jean Page left after the first season. It will be interesting to see the roles reversed for her and big brother Anthony as she helps him navigate finding a wife.